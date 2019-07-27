Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

ICUI stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.82. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $210.94 and a 12 month high of $321.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.41.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total value of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.