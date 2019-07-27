Analysts Anticipate Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.08. Dean Foods posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Dean Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Dean Foods by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

