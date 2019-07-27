Analysts Anticipate AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. AVX’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AVX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVX shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE AVX traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $15.69. 593,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. AVX has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other AVX news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of AVX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVX by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVX by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVX (AVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.