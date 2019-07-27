Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 6,380,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.63. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

