Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.56-3.60 EPS.

Shares of APH opened at $95.28 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

