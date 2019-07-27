Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.56-3.60 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $95.28. 1,706,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.19. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

