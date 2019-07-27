Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,521,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,422,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 744,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 381,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 208.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 477,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 507,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.32 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

