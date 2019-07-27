American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

AMSWA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $408.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.63. American Software has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $50,936.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $52,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $353,135 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 893,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 736,266 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in American Software by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 175,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

