American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Trading Down 4%

American Pacific (ASX:ABR) dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 218,225 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

In other news, insider Anthony Hall 305,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th.

American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% owned Fort Cady boron and lithium project located in Southern California. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia.

