American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Sandler O’Neill cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Tribune Publishing from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 1,000,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.00. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 741.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $261,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,209.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $3,336,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.