Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $172,399.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00292963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.01589888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00118349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

