Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a $2,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

“We find this highly reminiscent of the warehouse and datacenter build-out days, if not to a lesser degree, as we expect elevated costs could begin to diminish as early as 4Q19. If shares demonstrate any kind of material weakness on the soft profit results today, we would be buyers on the pullback.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Shares of AMZN traded down $30.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,943.05. 4,919,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $956.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,928.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,481,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

