Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research started coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,241.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $30.77 on Friday, reaching $1,943.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,919,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.39. The stock has a market cap of $956.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.