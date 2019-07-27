Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 121.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $30.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total value of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

