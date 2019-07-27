Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares to $1,550.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,354.32.

GOOGL traded up $109.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,245.22. 6,058,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,116.09. The stock has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

