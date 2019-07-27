Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,713,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $118.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $785.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.73.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

