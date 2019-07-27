Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8546265-2.8819435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Allegion also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Lionsgate to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. 858,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,862. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,349. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

