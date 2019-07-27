Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.50-14.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $152.63 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $2,912,316.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,901,373 shares in the company, valued at $438,513,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,184 shares of company stock worth $26,362,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

