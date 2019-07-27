Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.83

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and traded as high as $62.46. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.80.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.