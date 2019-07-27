Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,899,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,768 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 379.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

