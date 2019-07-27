AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. First Analysis lowered ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.27.

ALRM stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $55,606.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,611.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $77,039.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,388 shares of company stock worth $269,584. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,609,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 165,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AlarmCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at about $33,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

