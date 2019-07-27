Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ABN Amro downgraded Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

