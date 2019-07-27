Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.09. Air China shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRYY shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

