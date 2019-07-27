Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.73.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$45.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.