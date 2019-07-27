Aion Market Cap Reaches $31.23 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Koinex. Aion has a total market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00293635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.01605002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 327,304,427 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bilaxy, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Ethfinex, RightBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

