Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 203.3% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

A stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.