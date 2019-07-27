Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.