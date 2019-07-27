African Battery Metals (LON:ABM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.25

Media stories about African Battery Metals (LON:ABM) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. African Battery Metals earned a news sentiment score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:ABM remained flat at $GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday. 850,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. African Battery Metals has a one year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

About African Battery Metals

African Battery Metals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and exploits mineral resources. It explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in cobalt-copper exploration licenses, which include the Kisinka license covering an area of 50 square kilometers; and Sakania license covering an area of 140 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

