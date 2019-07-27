Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Aegion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aegion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aegion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aegion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aegion by 207.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $586.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Aegion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

