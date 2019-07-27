Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 9.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01, 527,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 283,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $315.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 285,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

