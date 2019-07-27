Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMP. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,921. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,999 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.