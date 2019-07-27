Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dawson James began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

ADMP opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 239.53%. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

