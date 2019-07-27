Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,921. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

