ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.88 million and $42.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,144,126 coins and its circulating supply is 82,002,115 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

