ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 57.5% in July

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 270,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.71. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

