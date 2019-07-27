ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.