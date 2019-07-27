AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.82-8.92 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $8.82-8.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 12,257,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,250,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.24. AbbVie has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.