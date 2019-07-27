$70.31 Million in Sales Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report sales of $70.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.52 million and the lowest is $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners posted sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year sales of $282.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.58 million, with estimates ranging from $281.45 million to $281.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOP stock remained flat at $$19.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $637.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

