620 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,639,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,196,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,498,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

CCEP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,453. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

