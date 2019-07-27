620 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,639,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,196,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,498,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
