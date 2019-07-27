60,000 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $133,991,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,396,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,344,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,773,000.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $164,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,615.

WYND stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $46.96. 678,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,894. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

