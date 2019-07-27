5,900 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 110.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 159.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.7% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 327,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

