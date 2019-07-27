532 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 104.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of UHAL traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.19. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $403.92. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $725.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

