$513.73 Million in Sales Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $513.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.40 million. Heico reported sales of $465.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at $328,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at $2,715,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 60.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 18.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Heico by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 347,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,597. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

