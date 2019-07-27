$5.86 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.05 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $23.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $1,291,560. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,215,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4,416.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,680,000 after acquiring an additional 922,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $45.30. 3,677,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

