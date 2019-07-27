47,544 Shares in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 476,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

