$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.15 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $20.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,284. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

