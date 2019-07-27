3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.6% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

