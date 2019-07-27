$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to post sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.39 million and the highest is $36.80 million. Castlight Health reported sales of $37.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year sales of $154.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.22 million to $155.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.16 million, with estimates ranging from $167.19 million to $181.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $79,721 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 847.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 285,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $405.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

