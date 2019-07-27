$350.58 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $350.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.48 million and the lowest is $345.10 million. Shopify posted sales of $244.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,458. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $340.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.82.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

