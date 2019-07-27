2,490 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after buying an additional 438,632 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after purchasing an additional 481,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,014,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.